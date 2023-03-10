Private airline flight hit by bird at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A Flydubai flight made an emergency landing at Karachi airport soon after take-off after being hit by a bird, ARY News reported, quoting Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources.

As per details, Flydubai Boeing 737 flight No FZ-334 took off from Karachi airport for Dubai, but after a few seconds, it made an emergency landing.

The sources within CAA said the engine of the flight is badly damaged. The incidents of birds hitting planes at the airports of the country had been reported from time to time but the issue remains the same despite claims of the CAA.

At least 57 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes were hit by birds in the first 11 months of 2022.

According to details, PIA issued a report regarding aircraft hit by birds in 2022.

According to the report, 53 bird-hit incidents were reported from January to October and in November four incidents were registered. The majority of the incidents were reported at the Lahore International airport.

The report added five out of the 57 PIA planes were damaged by bird collisions in 2022, while in 59 incidents, the planes remained safe from huge damage.

Furthermore, 21 PIA planes were hit by the birds while landing, 12 during approach and eight were hit during take-off.

