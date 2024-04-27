Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway to join hands for a film?

Hollywood A-lister Anne Hathaway revealed if an on-screen collaboration with Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is on the cards.

Hollywood darling Anne Hathaway, who has been frequently crossing paths with India’s global icon Priyanka Chopra in recent times, expressed her desire to share the screen with the desi girl, possibly for a film.

Given their joint association with the Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari, as brand ambassadors, Hathaway was recently asked in an interview if the two ever discussed a possible on-screen collaboration as well, to which the ‘The Princess Diaries’ star disclosed that they haven’t, however, she is definitely open to the idea.

She said, “We discussed a few things that night; that one hasn’t come up yet, but what are we going to do? This is a great idea; how do we make this happen?”

“I would love that clearly and now my brain is on fire. I’ll let you know when Priyanka and I have connected,” Hathaway added.

It is pertinent to note here that Hathaway has previously confessed to being a PC fan and admitted that she Googles her every night for skincare tips. “Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her. My God! So right now I am online every night going… ‘What is she… how did she do it’,” she said during a 2019 outing.

