Priyanka Chopra exposes the dark side of Bollywood, AGAIN!

A-list actor Priyanka Chopra has once again exposed the dark side of Bollywood, in terms of the beauty standards accepted in Indian cinema.

Appearing at the comedy podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’ with presenter Alexandra Cooper, the ‘Quantico’ star spilt some dirty secrets of the film industry back in her home country.

Before she even entered the industry, Chopra was crowned Miss World more than two decades ago when she was just 18 years old, and her awe-inspiring and confident answers during the pageant are remembered to date.

However, the actor said that she was not all that confident for the longest time during her childhood years, owing to ‘the lighter, the prettier’ standards of society.

“For the longest time when I was young, I didn’t think my skin was pretty and my skin was dark,” she shared with Cooper.

“When I was in high school, I had scars. I was a tomboy. I wasn’t comfortable with how my legs looked. It wasn’t all smooth. My hair was frizzy. I was just not confident.”

Chopra mentioned that a lot of that underconfidence came from the portrayal of beauty by the entertainment industry.

She said, “In entertainment, the narratives are set by our industry. A lot of the narratives that my younger self went through were because there were ads on TV which I also participated in later.”

“When I first joined like 20 years ago, we didn’t talk about it. It was just expected that you are reed skinny, your pelvic bones show and it doesn’t matter how you get there. You should look a certain way and anything deviating from that is not pretty. People in fashion and people in films could actually ask you to be a certain body weight, they could actually tell you that you have to be able to get into this dress size and it was all normal,” Chopra detailed, adding that the situation is same even today but happens behind ‘closed doors’ now.

