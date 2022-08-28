Priyanka Chopra gives a peek into her ‘Saturday mornings’ with MM

Global icon and doting mom Priyanka Chopra shared a sneak peek into her ‘Saturday mornings’ with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On her official Instagram handle, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ actor shared a short video with her daughter Malti Marie, as the duo vibed on Bollywood’s peppy track ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ from the 2009 title ‘Delhi-6’ starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

“Saturday mornings be like,” the actor wrote in the caption of the video with a series of emoticons.

The adorable clip attracted love from millions of fans and Bollywood celebs alike. Actors Farhan Akhtar, and Dia Mirza as well as Tennis star Sania Mirza dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post, while fans wrote heartfelt wishes for the two.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018, and the couple welcomed their first daughter via surrogacy in January this year, as announced in a joint statement on social media.

On the professional front, the actor has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming series ‘Citadel’ for streamer ‘Amazon Prime Video’. The Russo Brothers series also features Richard Madden, the Scottish actor known for his performances in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Eternals’.

Moreover, Chopra also has ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ and Farhan Akhtar’s girls’ road-trip movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in the pipeline.

