Priyanka Chopra to play THIS role in next Hollywood movie

Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra is all set for her next Hollywood project, a rom-com by Mindy Kaling.

As per the reports, ‘The Sky is Pink’ actor will essay the role of a Punjabi woman in the Mindy Kaling movie which will mark the first collaboration of the two. According to details, the American actor-comedian has written the project and will also star in it with Priyanka Chopra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

During a recent tell-all with a foreign-based outlet, Kaling spilt the details about the movie and the role of the Bollywood star in the title. On the ‘diverse representation of the Asian experience in her projects’, ‘The Office’ actor stated, “We’re really proud of it, we show South Asian Americans that are from Southern Indian. Then we show a Muslim Indian girl.”

“Culturally we see how they’re different from each other,” Kaling detailed. “Why would people necessarily know that if they don’t have shows that explain and explore that difference?”

“I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she’s Punjabi Indian from India,” Mindy Kaling revealed adding that she will be seen as ‘an Indian American Bengali girl from the East Coast’ in Hollywood rom-com.

“It’s so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the 2021 release ‘The Matrix: Resurrections‘ and is currently filming for a TV show ‘Citadel’.

Comments