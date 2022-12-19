Priyanka Chopra jets off for holiday season with daughter Malti: See pics

Bollywood A-lister Priyanka Chopra along with daughter Malti Marie jets off to a secret destination for the holiday season.

It’s a mother-daughter kinda holiday season for the ‘Matrix’ star and her 11-month-old daughter, as the duo takes a flight to a secret destination on Sunday.

Chopra posted a picture clicked in what seems like a first-class section of a flight or a private plane on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Off we go,” with a red heart emoji. The adorable snap sees the celeb in a black outfit, paired with sunglasses and a black warm cap, whereas, the star kid wore a white dress.

Earlier, Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas took their only child to an aquarium in Los Angeles and posted a family picture from the outing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

To note, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018, and the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January this year, as announced in their joint statement on social media.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming series ‘Citadel’ for streamer ‘Amazon Prime Video’. The Russo Brothers project also features Richard Madden, the Scottish actor known for his performances in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Eternals’.

Moreover, she also has ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ and Farhan Akhtar’s girls’ road-trip movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in the pipeline.

