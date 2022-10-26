Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate first Diwali with daughter

The power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie.

The new parents, Nick and Priyanka, who welcomed their first child, baby girl Malti Marie, through surrogacy earlier this year, celebrated her first Diwali at their LA abode on Tuesday. The celebrity couple took to their respective handles on the photo and video sharing application to share a glimpse of the homely affair with their fans.

The ‘Matrix’ actor posted a nine-picture gallery featuring the actor-singer duo, along with MM as well as Chopra’s mother. “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali,” she wrote in the caption.

“Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer,” she added.

The shared clicks see the gorgeous family of three twinning in festive white ensembles. Chopra looked ethereal in a sharara set and cape by Indian designers duo Falguni and Shane, while the little MM was a desi girl junior in her lehenga by the same label.

On the other hand, Jonas complimented the ladies in his kurta.

“Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all,” wrote ‘This is Heaven’ singer in his two-pictures post on the gram. The doting parents covered the face of Malti with heart stickers on all the pictures.

The adorable family clicks received love from millions of fans of the couple and Bollywood-Hollywood celebs alike.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018, and the couple welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January this year, as announced in their joint statement on social media.

