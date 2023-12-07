Priyanka Chopra Jonas falls victim of deepfake technology

Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the latest Bollywood actress to fall victim to deepfake technology.

It started when a video of Priyanka Chopra Jonas endorsing a brand and disclosing her annual income at an event made rounds.

Netizens had a field day discussing her wealth and source of income, but a vast section of social media found something wrong with it.

The video turned out to be fake. However, the deepfake video differed from the one in which a celebrity’s face gets morphed over another individual making controversial statements or indulging in bizarre or inappropriate behaviour.

In this case, the creator tried to make it difficult for viewers to figure out the clip’s authenticity by replacing the actress’ voice and lines from an original video with a fake brand promotion.

It is pertinent to mention that the video surfaced days after deepfake videos of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ fellow celebrities Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna made rounds.

Rashmika Mandanna, speaking up on the rise in deepfake cases, said the deepfake material has been around for a while and has been normalized, which wasn’t okay.

The ‘Animal‘ star added that she always wondered who would even care if she chose to speak up and point out that it isn’t okay.