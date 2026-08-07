Priyanka Chopra revealed her next Hollywood project with SS Rajamouli on Varanasi. She also revealed insights into the ongoing production.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra announced her upcoming Hollywood project in collaboration with SS Rajamouli on Varanasi. Her latest film, Bluefly, will see her share the screen with Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe.

She shared the news with a brief caption under her post, which stated, “On to the next.” The film is directed by Nimród Antal, with a screenplay credited to David Frigerio (Beast), William Eubank (Underwater), and Carlyle Eubank (Muzzle). Her co-star, Russell Crowe, is best known for his Oscar-winning performance as Maximus in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, which won five Academy Awards in 2000, including Best Picture.

According to Deadline, the storyline follows a UN translator, dealing with a personal loss, who is drawn into a covert mission in the Congo to recover a crashed aircraft that officially does not exist. As the operation moves upriver through territory controlled by militias, the recovery mission becomes increasingly dangerous, and it becomes clear the team may not have been meant to bring the aircraft back at all.

Read More: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas spilling Bollywood gossip.

Bluefly is produced by Michael Jefferson (Polite Society), David Frigerio (Broken Open Pictures), Deborah Glover (G2 Dispatch), Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier (Highland Film Group), and Vanessa Yao Guo. Speaking to Deadline, Perrier described the project as “heart-pounding entertainment,” citing Antal’s direction and the cast as reasons the team is looking forward to presenting it to international buyers.

Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, and actor Huma Qureshi both responded to the announcement with fire emojis. Fans also commented on the post, with one writing, “That’s a casting worth watching,” and another saying, “She is crushing it.”

Alongside Bluefly, Chopra is also set to appear in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, marking her return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is currently in production, with a release scheduled for April 2027.