Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas spilling Bollywood gossips

Priyanka Chopra got candid during an interview and revealed Bollywood’s darkest celebrity secrets.

During her recent appearances with the interview, along with her husband, Nick, and the Jonas Brothers, the conversation took a fun turn when the topic of Bollywood gossip came up.

Nick admitted that one of the unexpected perks of marrying Priyanka has been getting insider access to Bollywood drama. He joked, “About these eight years together, it’s all the Bollywood gossip I’ve got”.

Then things got interesting. Nick had started talking about celebrity “storylines” he enjoyed following, specifically ones involving “extracurricular activities outside,” which everyone understood to be a very polite way of referring to alleged affairs.

The 43-year-old actress had immediately jumped in, “The one guy with multiple extracurricular activities.” Kevin Jonas had then asked her to name the actor. Priyanka had just laughed and said, “I’ll tell you when we go for lunch.” And that was that.

Read More: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas REVEAL first interaction

What made the whole exchange even more entertaining was the Don 2 actor admitting that Nick often knows more about Bollywood relationships than she does. She further noted, “That stuff even I don’t know. Like, I don’t know when someone’s broken up with someone, and you were always the one to tell me”.

She recalled moments where she would be texting someone, sending love to a couple, and Nick would casually inform her they had already broken up. “It’s happened twice,” she added. Nick had also confessed to quietly following a few gossip accounts without interacting with them.

“There are a couple of accounts that I kind of ghost follow, you know, that I just keep tabs on. I’m not gonna say which ones; I can’t say names. These are friends of ours, guys. These are people we know.”

On the work front, Priyanka is heading back to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, set to release in 2027.