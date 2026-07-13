The former beauty queens, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta, made an unexpected reunion at the 2026 Wimbledon Championship.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chopra shared a stunning picture of her with Dutta and wrote, “So good to see my girl”.

Meanwhile, Lara also reposted the same picture with a lovely caption that read, “26 years later, happy girls are still the…” PeeCee looked elegant in a white, stunning dress, while Lara wore a comfortable blue frock with a white shrug and a matching Panama Hat.

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The internet has been going crazy with unexpected get-togethers as they recall the Andaaz time. One of them wrote, “Andaaz is back”; meanwhile, another commented, “Miss World and Miss Universe together.”

The 2003 film directed by Ranj Kanwar featured the two ladies along with Akshay Kumar. The movie turned into a blockbuster at the box office.