Priyanka Chopra slammed for indirect attack on Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood’s global icon Priyanka Chopra was called out by social users for her indirect attack on one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, Shahrukh Khan.

Despite being the biggest star of Indian cinema at the moment, Shahrukh Khan is known for his magnetic charm and humble personality; and Chopra indirectly calling him ‘arrogant’ isn’t going down well with millions of his fans.

A video of Chopra from March this year has resurfaced on the social platform Reddit, where she spoke about Khan’s response to not making a shift to Hollywood films, unlike many others.

Upon being asked, “So many actors have come, Hollywood just waste them. Like Shahrukh Khan says, why should I go there, I am comfortable here. How are you able to make it?” the ‘Citadel’ actor instantly replied, “Comfortable is boring to me.”

She continued to explain, “I’m not arrogant, I’m self-assured. I know when I walk onto a set. I know what I am doing. I don’t need validation of executives. I’m willing to walk in with my showreel and show people the work that I’ve done. I’m willing to take auditions. I’m willing to do the work. I don’t carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country. I don’t have an arrogant nature like that. I don’t have an ego that operates before my job.”

As the clip went viral on the social site, several users were quick to slam the diva for indirectly taking a dig at the ‘Pathaan’ star.

A Redditor commented, “She sounds unprepared here, even agitated?! Maybe the mention of SRK threw her off it seems? That’s very unlike her.”

Another went on to question her feats in the foreign cinema asking, “I mean, what big has she achieved in Hollywood? Itna Konsa bara teer maar lia? Why won’t SRK be arrogant he’s a global star without even working in Hollywood. She has achieved some success in HW, but she exaggerates it so much jese koi Kate Winslet ban gayi ho.”

“Bro, its srk, your baggage of success is a duffel bag, SRK carries his in a truck. You go to auditions, biggest directors come to him, asking him to work. You went to Hollywood, he brought it here,” a third reiterated.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy filming for the hotly-anticipated action-comedy ‘Heads of State’ with Idris Elba and John Cena.

On the other Shahrukh Khan has ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ in addition to an extended cameo in ‘Tiger 3’.

