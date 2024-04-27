Priyanka Chopra speaks up on her ‘dark period’ in Hollywood

Bollywood A-lister Priyanka Chopra recently opened up on her fear of rejection, as she recalled the dark, struggling phase in Hollywood.

In a new interview on Cavanaugh James’ podcast ‘Read the Room’, Priyanka Chopra spoke about the feeling of loneliness, that followed the rejections during her initial days in Hollywood. However, admitted how it served as a humbling experience and shaped her into the person she is today, on a personal and professional level.

Chopra said, “It humbles you. I was like I am not going to be upset by it, or I am not going to say that’s a closed door, I am going to navigate something else.”

“I put my head down and did my work. I didn’t bring my pride of ‘I am a leading lady and blah blah…’ That’s what helped me find the position in which I am today,” explained the ‘Citadel’ actor.

“It was the industry that I didn’t know, the people, I didn’t know, I didn’t have friends who would call at 2 in the morning. That’s very important. I was very lonely, and it was very scary. I was in New York City, which, anyway, is a daunting city,” she maintained. “It was a dark period of my life.”

On the work front, Chopra is currently busy filming for her next Hollywood project ‘Heads of State’, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

