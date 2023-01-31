Priyanka Chopra finally unveils daughter Malti Marie’s face

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally revealed her daughter Marie Maltie’s face when her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin got a star at the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The picture of Priyanka Chopra with her daughter made rounds. The click showed her in brown attire while her daughter was wearing white.

The ‘Quantico‘ star took to Instagram to share a picture and video of the event.

The picture showed Jonas Brothers standing with their certificates while the mother-daughter duo watched from the audience. In the video, Nick Jonas gave a shout-out to them. The musician said he is waiting for the day her daughter gets the star.

The couple tied the knot in 2018, and the couple welcomed their first daughter via surrogacy in January last year, as announced in a joint statement on social media.

The little one made her cover debut with mom on January 30.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming series ‘Citadel‘ with the Russo brothers, for streamer Amazon Prime Video.

In the kitty, she also has Hollywood dramedy ‘Love Again‘, ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me‘ and Farhan Akhtar’s girls’ road-trip movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa‘.

