Priyanka Chopra warns netizens to not troll her

Bollywood’s global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas warned social users to not troll her, as she unveiled some pictures from the archives.

Taking to her Instagram handle with 92 million followers, Priyanka Chopra surprised her social media fam with two throwback pictures of herself, one of which is at least 33 years old, asking them to not troll her ‘9-year-old self’.

“So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl,” she began to share. “On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a ‘Boy cut’ hairstyle so it wouldn’t be cumbersome at school. I went from a ‘katori cut’ to this. so it was a win. and on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make-up and wardrobe. Both pictures taken less than a decade apart.”

Chopra put her feelings in pop star Britney Spears’ words noting, ‘I’m not a girl, not yet a woman’, and continued, “That was exactly how I felt then, entering the big world of entertainment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

“Almost 25 years later.. still figuring it out. Though, aren’t we all? Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today. Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you’ve gone through a lot to be where you are today,” she urged in the end with a lesson of self-love.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter lauds ‘trailblazer’ Priyanka Chopra for opening Hollywood doors

The now-viral post by Chopra has sparked a flurry of reactions from social users, and thousands of them showered their love on the global star with likes and compliments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has wrapped up the filming for her next project ‘The Bluff’, with Karl Urban, directed by Frank E Flowers. She also has ‘Citadel’ season 2 and ‘Heads of State’ with John Cena and Idris Elba in the slate.