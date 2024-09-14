Ishaan Khatter lauds ‘trailblazer’ Priyanka Chopra for opening Hollywood doors

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, who recently made his international debut with Nicole Kidman-led ‘The Perfect Couple’, lauded global star Priyanka Chopra, for opening doors to Hollywood.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, young actor Ishaan Khatter credited Priyanka Chopra for expanding the opportunities for Bollywood celebrities to Hollywood, as he got compared to the latter for his international debut.

Reacting to a fan comment for him, which read, “One of India’s finest actors. Hollywood will (value you)! Best of luck. You’ll be right up there with the likes of Priyanka Chopra,” the ‘Dhadak’ actor said, “She’s opened so many doors and she’s a trailblazer so many, many props to her for that.”

Further responding to the comparison, Khatter added, “That’s a lovely thing to say. I am still doing the same thing (that I was previously). I am fortunate to receive these wonderful opportunities”

“I am most keen to go wherever the good work is and I am going to continue to do that and let’s see what the future has in store,” he concluded.

It is worth noting here that Chopra was once in a relationship with Khatter’s half-brother and A-list actor Shahid Kapoor.

On the other hand, Khatter and Chopra are expected to share the screen in Farhan Akhtar’s girls’ road trip movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Meanwhile, Khatter shares the screen with Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman, as well as Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jack Reynor, Michael Beach, Sam Nivola, Dakota Fanning and Mia Isaac in his international debut.

The six-episodic whodunit series of Jenna Lamia is now streaming on Netflix.