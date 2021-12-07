Priyantha Kumara: ‘Accusing someone of blasphemy without proof against Shariah’

ISLAMABAD: Religious scholars on Tuesday have said that accusing someone of blasphemy without proof is against Shariah and an illegal act.

According to details, a delegation of scholars met the Sri Lankan High Commissioner and issued a statement of condolence on the Priyantha Kumara lynching case in Sialkot, past Friday.

This is a horrific and horrific incident of extrajudicial killing, raising allegations of blasphemy is against Shariah.

The joint statement said that the renowned ulema from all over Pakistan strongly condemned the Sialkot incident, the ulema enjoy the support of all schools of thought of the madrassa boards on the inhuman incident.

Strict legal action should be taken against the miscreants in accordance with the prevailing laws.

The statement said that Malik Adnan tried to save an innocent person without caring for his life, which is a matter of pride for the nation.

Earlier, a delegation of scholars including Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Allama Taqi Usmani, Allama Arif Wahidi, Qari Hanif Jalandhari, Allama Amin Shahidi, Abdul Khabir Azad, Abul Khair Zubair, Hamid Saeed Kazmi and Allama Sajid Mir visited the Sialkot embassy to offer condolences over the tragic incident.

Leading religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani said that the Sialkot tragedy has shaken the whole country including ulemas hailing from all schools of thought.

Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Dr Qibla Ayaz said that those involved in the Sialkot tragedy would be severely punished by Pakistan.

