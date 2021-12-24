Priyantha Kumara lynching: Senate delegation to visit Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the brutal murder of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.

Leader of the House in the Senate Shahzad Waseem moved the resolution reiterating that extremism is deplorable in all its forms and manifestations.

Also Read: Maulana Tariq Jameel, Ashrafi visit Sri Lankan HC

The unfortunate Sialkot incident reflects the mind of extremist elements that exist in our society, noted the resolution, adding the tragedy has not only tarnished the image of Pakistan but also that of Islam.

It said this brutality is sheer violation of the spirit, principles, teachings and injunctions of Islam, the practices of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), moral and human values, the constitution and laws of Pakistan and customs and norms of our society.

The resolution expressed the “deepest” sympathy with the bereaved family and echoed the grief and sorrow felt and expressed at national level over this brutal and shameful incident.

Also Read: Court grants physical remand of 34 in Priyantha Kumara lynching case

It demanded that the culprits involved in instigating and killing of Priyantha Kumara be handed exemplary punishment.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said he will send a delegation of senators to Sri Lanka to personally hand over a copy of this resolution to the family of the Sri Lankan national and condole with them.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!