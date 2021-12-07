Priyantha Kumara’s murder to prove turning point for nation: Malik Adnan

ISLAMABAD: Malik Adnan, the man who risked his life to save Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara, on Tuesday hoped that the murder in Sialkot will prove to be a turning point for the country and will initiate a thought process, ARY NEWS reported.

“This incident will change the way of thinking of the entire nation,” he said while talking to media after being hosted by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House to commend his bravery.

He said that change in thinking will help in the better upbringing of the future generations.

Malik Adnan said that the only thing that was in his mind was to rescue Priyatha Kumara at any cost on the day of the incident so that no such incident would occur that could become a reason for defaming the country.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan vowed that no one would be allowed to do oppression using the name of Islam.

This he said while addressing a reference held at PM House in the memory of the late Priyantha Kumara, who lost his life in a mob attack in Sialkot, last week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the brutal attack of lynching the Sri Lankan citizen and also lauded the efforts of Malik Adnan, who single-handed tried his best to save Kumara from the angry mob.

Malik Adnan has made the nation proud for his efforts, the premier said. Imran Khan said Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) came as a blessing for the entire world and introduced the rule of equality and justice in society.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!