Oppression using the name of Islam not allowed: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: No one will be allowed to do oppression using the name of Islam, vowed Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

This he said while addressing a reference held at PM House in the memory of late Priyantha Kumara, who lost his life in a mob attack in Sialkot, last week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the brutal attack of lynching Sri Lankan citizen and also lauded the efforts of Malik Adnan, who single-handed tried his best to save Kumara from the angry mob.

Malik Adnan has made the nation proud for his efforts, the premier said. Imran Khan said Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) came as a blessing for the entire world and introduced the rule of equality and justice in society.

PM said people are jailed over false allegations of blasphemy and no one fights their cases. “No one will be spared for oppression under name of Islam.”

Read more: PRIYANTHA KUMARA: ‘ACCUSING SOMEONE OF BLASPHEMY WITHOUT PROOF AGAINST SHARIAH’

The premier lauded the bravely of Malik Adnan and awarded him shield of appreciation and added that he will be awarded Tamgha-i-Shujaat on March 23.

Sialkot incident

The tragic incident had taken place at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where a foreign factory manager was brutally tortured by the workers with sticks.

Read more: PAKISTAN HANDS OVER PRIYANTHA KUMARA’S BODY TO SRI LANKA

This was not it, the enraged people had shown no mercy and set the severely injured foreign manager on fire, as a result of which he was burnt to death.

After the incident, the factory employees had vandalized properties outside the factory and also damaged the vehicles.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!