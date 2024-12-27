Prize Bonds complete draw schedule for 2025

On Friday, the National Savings Division unveiled the official Prize Bond Schedule for 2025.

The first balloting will take place on January 15 for the Rs750 bond, while the final balloting will be held on December 15 for the Rs200 prize bond.

Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system. Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning.

Prize Bond Schedule 2025 in Pakistan:

Date Day City Bond 15 January 2025 Wednesday Karachi 750 17 February 2025 Monday Multan 100 17 March 2025 Monday Faisalabad 200 15 April 2025 Tuesday Peshawar 750 15 May 2025 Thursday Karachi 1500 16 June 2025 Monday Quetta 200 15 July 2025 Tuesday Rawalpindi 750 15 August 2025 Friday Faisalabad 1500 15 September 2025 Monday Multan 200 15 October 2025 Wednesday Muzaffarabad 750 17 November 2025 Monday Rawalpindi 1500 15 December 2025 Monday Lahore 200

Premium Bonds Schedule 2025

Date Day City Bond Denomination 10 March 2025 Monday Quetta Premium Bond 40000 10 June 2025 Tuesday Hyderabad Premium Bond 40000 10 September 2025 Wednesday Peshawar Premium Bond 40000 10 December 2025 Wednesday Sialkot Premium Bond 40000 10 March 2025 Monday Muzaffarabad Premium Bond 25000 10 June 2025 Tuesday Lahore Premium Bond 25000 10 September 2025 Wednesday Karachi Premium Bond 25000 10 December 2025 Wednesday Faisalabad Premium Bond 25000

On December 16 the Rs200 Prize Bond draw was conducted at the National Savings Centre in Sialkot. Bondholders were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the final list of winners.

For the Rs200 Prize Bond, the first prize winner will receive Rs750,000. The second prize, amounting to Rs250,000, will be awarded to multiple winners, while the third prize of Rs1,250 will go to several individuals.

This draw has garnered significant attention, as smaller denominations often attract a wide range of investors hoping for a big win.

Rs200 prize bond result:

The winner of the first prize, worth Rs750,000, has been identified as ticket number 746219.

The second prize, valued at Rs250,000 each, has been awarded to ticket numbers 108108, 310560, 723668, 892569, and 937806.

These draws are spaced across the year, providing participants with multiple opportunities to test their luck and potentially win life-changing amounts.