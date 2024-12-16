Rs200 prize bond draw results for 16 December 2024

The Rs200 Prize Bond draw is being conducted at the National Savings Centre in Sialkot today, December 16. Bondholders are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the final list of winners.

For the Rs200 Prize Bond, the first prize winner will receive Rs750,000. The second prize, amounting to Rs250,000, will be awarded to multiple winners, while the third prize of Rs1,250 will go to several individuals.

This draw has garnered significant attention, as smaller denominations often attract a wide range of investors hoping for a big win.

Rs200 prize bond result:

The winner of the first prize, worth Rs750,000, has been identified as ticket number 746219.

The second prize, valued at Rs250,000 each, has been awarded to ticket numbers 108108, 310560, 723668, 892569, and 937806.

The complete list of winners will be shared soon. Keep following for updates.

These draws are spaced across the year, providing participants with multiple opportunities to test their luck and potentially win life-changing amounts. The Rs200 bond, in particular, will see additional draws on March 15, June 17, and September 16, ensuring continued interest in this denomination.

Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system. Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning.

Prize bond schedule in Pakistan:

Prize Bond Draw Date Rs750 15 January, 2024 Rs100 15 February, 2024 Rs1500 15 February, 2024 Rs25000 11 March, 2024 Rs40000 11 March, 2024 Rs200 15 March, 2024 Rs750 15 April, 2024 Rs100 15 May, 2024 Rs1500 15 May, 2024 Rs25000 10 June, 2024 Rs40000 10 June, 2024 Rs200 17 June, 2024 Rs750 15 July, 2024 Rs100 15 August, 2024 Rs1500 15 August, 2024 Rs25000 10 September, 2024 Rs40000 10 September, 2024 Rs200 16 September, 2024 Rs750 15 October, 2024 Rs100 15 November, 2024 Rs1500 15 November, 2024 Rs25000 10 December, 2024 Rs40000 10 December, 2024 Rs200 16 December, 2024

Earlier, the government had announced winners of the Rs25,000 denomination national prize bond draw held on December 10, 2024, in Quetta, Balochistan, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Read More: Rs25000 prize bond draw for December 2024 – winners announced

It was this year’s fourth draw for Rs25,000 prize bond, shows the central bank data.

Winning Numbers for the Rs40000 Prize Bond

1st Prize (Rs30,000,000): 385325, 498317

385325, 498317 2nd Prize (Rs10,000,000 each): 053461, 056921, 187297, 249312, and 934808

Moreover, Rs300,000 each was awarded to 700 prizes. Below is the list: