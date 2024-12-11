Rs25000 prize bond draw for December 2024 – winners announced

The government has announced winners of the Rs25,000 denomination national prize bond draw held on December 10, 2024, in Quetta, Balochistan, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

It was this year’s fourth draw for Rs25,000 prize bond, shows the central bank data.

Winning Numbers for the Rs40000 Prize Bond

1st Prize (Rs30,000,000): 385325, 498317

385325, 498317 2nd Prize (Rs10,000,000 each): 053461, 056921, 187297, 249312, and 934808

Moreover, Rs300,000 each was awarded to 700 prizes. Below is the list: