Rs25000 prize bond draw for December 2024 – winners announced

The government has announced winners of the Rs25,000 denomination national prize bond draw held on December 10, 2024, in Quetta, Balochistan, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.
It was this year’s fourth draw for Rs25,000 prize bond, shows the central bank data.
Winning Numbers for the Rs40000 Prize Bond
- 1st Prize (Rs30,000,000): 385325, 498317
- 2nd Prize (Rs10,000,000 each): 053461, 056921, 187297, 249312, and 934808
Moreover, Rs300,000 each was awarded to 700 prizes. Below is the list:
Earlier, the 100th Draw for the Rs1,500 Prize Bond, held in Rawalpindi, announced the following results:
- 1st Prize (Rs3,000,000): 1 Winner
- 2nd Prize (Rs1,000,000 each): 3 Winners
- 3rd Prize (Rs18,500 each): 1,696 Winners
Despite its low probability of winning, the Rs1,500 Prize Bond remains popular due to its attractive top prizes.
Winners can verify their prize bond numbers by visiting the official National Savings website or designated branches to claim their winnings.
Read more: Prize Bonds Pakistan: Draw, Denominations and Prizes- 2024
Introduced in the 1960s, prize bonds are widely regarded as one of the safest and most accessible investment options in Pakistan. These bonds are designed to provide a secure way for individuals to save money while also offering an exciting opportunity to win cash prizes. Available in various denominations, prize bonds cater to a wide range of investors, from small savers to larger investors.
One of the most appealing features of prize bonds is their liquidity. They can be easily converted into cash whenever needed, making them a convenient financial tool. Unlike fixed deposits or other savings schemes, prize bonds do not lock your money for extended periods, giving you the flexibility to use your funds as required.