State Bank announces submission deadline for THESE prize bonds

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced an important news for holders of Rs25,000 and Rs40,000 prize bonds, ARY News reported.
According to reports, a SBP spokesperson announced that the deadline for returning Rs25,000 and Rs40,000 prize bonds is December 31.
The spokesperson also stated that Rs15,000 and Rs7,500 prize bonds can be returned by the same date. After December 31, no requests will be entertained.
These prize bonds can be returned to the State Bank of Pakistan, Banking Services Corporation offices, or any commercial bank branch. Bondholders are advised to take the necessary steps before the deadline.
Earlier, the National Savings Division unveiled the official Prize Bond Schedule for 2025.
The first balloting will take place on January 15 for the Rs750 bond, while the final balloting will be held on December 15 for the Rs200 prize bond.
Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system. Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning.
Prize Bond Schedule 2025 in Pakistan:
|Date
|Day
|City
|Bond
|15 January 2025
|Wednesday
|Karachi
|750
|17 February 2025
|Monday
|Multan
|100
|17 March 2025
|Monday
|Faisalabad
|200
|15 April 2025
|Tuesday
|Peshawar
|750
|15 May 2025
|Thursday
|Karachi
|1500
|16 June 2025
|Monday
|Quetta
|200
|15 July 2025
|Tuesday
|Rawalpindi
|750
|15 August 2025
|Friday
|Faisalabad
|1500
|15 September 2025
|Monday
|Multan
|200
|15 October 2025
|Wednesday
|Muzaffarabad
|750
|17 November 2025
|Monday
|Rawalpindi
|1500
|15 December 2025
|Monday
|Lahore
|200
Premium Bonds Schedule 2025
|Date
|Day
|City
|Bond Denomination
|10 March 2025
|Monday
|Quetta
|Premium Bond 40000
|10 June 2025
|Tuesday
|Hyderabad
|Premium Bond 40000
|10 September 2025
|Wednesday
|Peshawar
|Premium Bond 40000
|10 December 2025
|Wednesday
|Sialkot
|Premium Bond 40000
|10 March 2025
|Monday
|Muzaffarabad
|Premium Bond 25000
|10 June 2025
|Tuesday
|Lahore
|Premium Bond 25000
|10 September 2025
|Wednesday
|Karachi
|Premium Bond 25000
|10 December 2025
|Wednesday
|Faisalabad
|Premium Bond 25000
On December 16 the Rs200 Prize Bond draw was conducted at the National Savings Centre in Sialkot. Bondholders were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the final list of winners.
For the Rs200 Prize Bond, the first prize winner will receive Rs750,000. The second prize, amounting to Rs250,000, will be awarded to multiple winners, while the third prize of Rs1,250 will go to several individuals.
This draw has garnered significant attention, as smaller denominations often attract a wide range of investors hoping for a big win.
Rs200 prize bond result:
- The winner of the first prize, worth Rs750,000, has been identified as ticket number 746219.
- The second prize, valued at Rs250,000 each, has been awarded to ticket numbers 108108, 310560, 723668, 892569, and 937806.
These draws are spaced across the year, providing participants with multiple opportunities to test their luck and potentially win life-changing amounts.
