Probe against US letter: Imran Khan to write letters to president, CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has decided to write letters to President Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to ask about progress on investigations into a letter from United States (US) highlighting ‘conspiracy’ against his government, ARY NEWS reported.

The content of the letter has been obtained by ARY NEWS in which Imran Khan had said that threatening the ambassador in a formal meeting was shameless and against the norms of diplomacy.

In modern world, there is no space for such ego-centric, and undiplomatic reaction, he said adding, independence and sovereignty of the nation is beyond defending one’s government.

He claimed that the local traitors received money for making people slaves of their foreign handlers, however, the public has realized what is happening and is enraged and disappointed over interference in political affairs of the country through a foreign conspiracy.

It is difficult to delay the date of a real freedom march- PTI long march towards Islamabad- as people are angered to see thieves as traitors and want immediate justice against them, Imran Khan said.

Recently, the National Security Committee (NSC) discussed the “threatening” telegram received from Pakistan embassy in Washington and concluded that “there has been no foreign conspiracy” to oust Imran Khan’s government.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the 38th NSC meeting, after reviewing the contents of the communication reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting (during former PM Imran Khan’s government).

Former Pakistani ambassador to Washington Dr Asad Majeed Khan briefed the meeting about the content of the diplomatic cable.

“The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy. Therefore, the NSC, after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessments received and the conclusions presented by security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy,” reads the statement.

