Probe ordered against Karachi police officer for possessing luxury vehicle

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Saqib Ismail Memon has issued directives to launch a probe against the station house officer (SHO) Naik Muhammad Khoso for owning a luxury vehicle, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After the incident of alleged theft of an expensive vehicle owned by the SHO of Shah Latif police station, DIG East Saqib Ismail Memon ordered to open a thorough probe against Naik Muhammad Khoso.

The higher authorities directed Superintendent Police (SP) Landhi to submit a report after completing the investigation in seven days. The probe was launched to find the evidence of real ownership of the luxury vehicle and to ascertain whether any state or private weapon was kept in the car.

Following the investigation, the police department will also find contradictions in Naik Muhammad Khoso’s wireless message after the alleged car theft besides scrutinising the past records of the SHO.

According to the order, the investigators will find the responsible persons behind the mismanagement in the case.

On Tuesday, it emerged that the vehicle of a police officer had been allegedly taken away by showroom employees from outside his residence in Karachi without giving any information to the owner.

The vehicle of Naik Muhammad Khosa, a station house officer (SHO) in Karachi’s Shah Latif police station, had vanished from his residence. According to the police, a state weapon was also kept inside the vehicle by the police officer.

The owner had reported the incident to the police control regarding the apparent car theft. Later, it emerged that the vehicle was silently taken away by the showroom employees allegedly after the non-payment.

Police had told the media that the person who bought the vehicle for the police officer did not clear the payment.