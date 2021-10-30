‘Professionalism ki height’: Ali Zafar lauds Asif Ali’s confidence

Singer Ali Zafar praised batter Asif Ali’s match-winning knock against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup group stage match in Dubai.
Ali Zafar claimed that Asif Ali’s was a boss man who displayed immense professionalism in his innings in his tweet.
“Asif Aliiiiiiiiiiiiii! Ye Kya thaaaaa?! Boss man!” he tweeted. “Pakistan 3 wins out of 3 ! Kamaal! Unbeatable! Team 🇵🇰”.
Asif Aliiiiiiiiiiiiii ! Ye Kya thaaaaa?! Boss man ! #PakvsAfg #AsifAli
Pakistan 3 wins out of 3 ! Kamaal! Unbeatable! Team 🇵🇰! Feeling so so proud @babarazam258 @realshoaibmalik great knock.
All Boyzes! 🙌
Professionalism ki height! #cricket #T20WorldCup
— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 29, 2021
Apart from Ali Zafar, Asif Ali earned praises of many other celebrities.
For all the people who have bashed Asif Ali… next time he goes thru a rough patch (or any other player) remember what they are capable of. Stick with your team & the boys. Thru thick & thin. 💪🏽💚🇵🇰 Pakistan Zindabad! #PAKvAFG #T20WorldCup
— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 29, 2021
What a match! 🤩@AasifAli2018 you beauty! 🧿
PAKISTAN, ZINDABAAD 🇵🇰 🤍#AfgvsPak #PakvsAfghanistan #Pakistan #asifali
— Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) October 29, 2021
Asssssssssssssssif ♥️🇵🇰🎉👑 PAKISTAN ziiiiiiiindabaaad . #boom #boom reborn .you make us proud.💪🏼🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/ucmHWVjWdL
— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) October 29, 2021
Asif you beauty #Cricket #T20WorldCup2021
— aijaz aslam (@aijazz7) October 29, 2021
6-0-6-0-6-6
Asif Ali wins our hearts and the match for Pakistan 🙌🏼 Team Green is on a roll Mashallah 💚
— Bilal Abbas Khan (@bilalabbas_khan) October 29, 2021
Asif Ali, who was named the player of the match, turned the game in favour of Pakistan in the penultimate over bowled by Karim Jannat.
WATCH: Asif Ali’s game-clinching blow of four 6s in an over against Afghanistan
Pakistan needed 24 runs from the final two overs. However, it took just six deliveries for the explosive batsman to take his side to victory.
