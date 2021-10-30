‘Professionalism ki height’: Ali Zafar lauds Asif Ali’s confidence

Singer Ali Zafar praised batter Asif Ali’s match-winning knock against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup group stage match in Dubai.

Ali Zafar claimed that Asif Ali’s was a boss man who displayed immense professionalism in his innings in his tweet.

“Asif Aliiiiiiiiiiiiii! Ye Kya thaaaaa?! Boss man!” he tweeted. “Pakistan 3 wins out of 3 ! Kamaal! Unbeatable! Team 🇵🇰”.

Asif Aliiiiiiiiiiiiii ! Ye Kya thaaaaa?! Boss man ! #PakvsAfg #AsifAli Pakistan 3 wins out of 3 ! Kamaal! Unbeatable! Team 🇵🇰! Feeling so so proud @babarazam258 @realshoaibmalik great knock. All Boyzes! 🙌 Professionalism ki height! #cricket #T20WorldCup — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 29, 2021

Apart from Ali Zafar, Asif Ali earned praises of many other celebrities.

For all the people who have bashed Asif Ali… next time he goes thru a rough patch (or any other player) remember what they are capable of. Stick with your team & the boys. Thru thick & thin. 💪🏽💚🇵🇰 Pakistan Zindabad! #PAKvAFG #T20WorldCup — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 29, 2021

6-0-6-0-6-6 Asif Ali wins our hearts and the match for Pakistan 🙌🏼 Team Green is on a roll Mashallah 💚 — Bilal Abbas Khan (@bilalabbas_khan) October 29, 2021

Asif Ali, who was named the player of the match, turned the game in favour of Pakistan in the penultimate over bowled by Karim Jannat.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!