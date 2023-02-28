Prohibited funding case: Court accepts Imran Khan’s bail before arrest plea

ISLAMABAD: A banking court in Islamabad has accepted the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s bail before arrest plea in prohibited funding case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the special judge central Rakhshanda Shaheen announced the reserved verdict on the bail before arrest plea.

Earlier, the court reserved the verdict on PTI chairman Imran Khan’s bail before arrest plea in prohibited funding case.

The prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi told the court that exemption was granted to Khan when he was injured but they opposed the exemption plea after the medical report stated that there is just some swelling now and his wounds have completely healed.

He further said that PTI chairman Imran Khan has not become part of the investigation till today. He wants an investigation of his choice, it is unprecedented. The investigation officer told Khan to take his time but appear before the investigation team, the prosecutor told the court.

The banking court heard the plea and accepted PTI chief Imran Khan’s bail before arrest plea.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan had earlier decided to appear before the banking court on February 28 in a prohibited funding case.

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

