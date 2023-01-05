Prohibited funding case: Court extends Imran Khan’s interim bail

ISLAMABAD: A special (banking) court on Thursday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

A banking court Judge Rakshanda Shaheen heard the pre-arrest bail plea in the prohibited funding case against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders.

The PTI chief Imran Khan’s request to investigate him at Zaman Park Lahore was rejected by the court.

The court ordered PTI chairman Imran Khan to become part of the investigation process and appear before the investigation officer.

Moreover, the special court accepted Imran Khan’s plea seeking today’s exemption from appearance.

The court extended the pre-arrest interim bail of the former prime minister until January 31 in a prohibited funding case.

Read more: PTI’S PROHIBITED FUNDING CASE: FIA SUBMITS REPLY TO LHC

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted its reply to Lahore High (LHC) regarding the prohibited funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The FIA maintained that the agency was not harassing former prime minister Imran Khan, reiterating that the call-up notices issued by FIA to PTI Chairman were in accordance with the law.

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

Comments