PTI’s prohibited funding case: FIA submits reply to LHC

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted its reply to Lahore High (LHC) regarding the prohibited funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the FIA submitted its reply after Lahore High Court (LHC) sought a reply from the Investigation Agency while suspending a call-up notice issued to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In its reply, the FIA noted that the call-up notice was issued for interrogation regarding the former premier’s signature on account opening letter. “The ongoing inquiry into the prohibited funding case is still in its initial stages”, it added.

The agency pointed out that the inquiry will be proceeded when some evidence will be found. However, it added, the inquiry would be closed or forwarded to relevant forum if ‘concrete evidence’ not found.

The FIA maintained that the agency was not harassing former prime minister Imran Khan, reiterating that the call-up notices issued by FIA to PTI Chairman were in accordance with the law.

It urged the court to dispose of the application by directing Imran Khan to become part of the investigation.

Read More: Prohibited funding case: LHC adjourns Imran Khan’s petition against FIA

It is pertinent to mention here that The Lahore High Court on November 9 suspended a call-up notice of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case.

The Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

Comments