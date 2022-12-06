Prohibited funding case: LHC adjourns Imran Khan’s petition against FIA

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the call-up notice issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI chief Imran Khan’s lawyer told the court that the high court’s registrar office has raised an unjustified objection to the petition filed against FIA.

The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned the PTI chairman today at 2 pm and he cannot travel to Islamabad as he is on bed rest, Khan’s lawyer added.

The registrar office’s objections should be removed and the court should start the proceedings.

This case can be heard together with the Toshakhana case, the court asked.

In response to this, Imran Khan’s lawyer said that both these cases are different from each other.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing till 12 pm today (December 6).

Earlier, a special (banking) court extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan until December 14 in a prohibited funding case.

Banking court Judge Rakshanda Shaheen heard the prohibited funding case against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders.

Read more: IMRAN KHAN’S INTERIM BAIL EXTENDED IN PROHIBITED FUNDING CASE

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding.

The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

Comments