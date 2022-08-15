Prohibited funding: IHC to take up PTI plea against ECP verdict tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a plea from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) against a decision from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case, ARY NEWS reported.

A cause-list issued by the registrar of the IHC showed that acting Chief Justice of the high court Aamer Farooq will hear the proceedings of the case tomorrow.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday has challenged Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in prohibited funding case in the Islamabad High Court.

Additional Secretary General of PTI Omar Ayub challenged the verdict in the IHC and pleaded with the court to strike down ECP’s verdict in PTI prohibited funding case.

ECP has been made respondent in the case.

ECP verdict

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

