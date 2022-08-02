Prohibited funding proved in PTI case, says petitioner counsel

ISLAMABAD: Prohibited funding has been proved and the PTI’s declaration found to be wrong, the counsel of petitioner Akbar S. Babar said after the election commission announced its decision in the PTI funding case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Legal proceedings will begin over illegal transactions,” petitioner’s counsel said.

The ECP bench in its verdict said that prohibited funding against PTI has been proven and ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

Petitioner Akbar S. Babar has stated, ” the election commission’s decision has verified my allegations.” The decision has also confirmed that the PTI had kept its accounts secret.

“I had no personal interest in this case, I have proved right after a struggle after eight years with the power of truth,” he said.

“The ECP has confirmed that the PTI had spoken untruth on massive scale. All certificates submitted by Imran Khan with his signatures were false. He had issued threats to the election commission and the chief election commissioner” petitioner stated.

“The election commission’s decision has built a wall before the fascism, now the constitutional institutions will decide the matter on proof” he said. “The decision that announced today has buried the doctrine of necessity, it is an eye opener for the PTI workers,” he said.

“An independent election commission has framed charges against the PTI,” he said. “The time has ripe for a regime change in the PTI,” he said. “I demand Imran Khan to step down and handover the party to its ideological workers,” he stated.

“A final decision will also come from the supreme court,” he added.

Comments