Prominent hotel owner arrested for gas theft in Karachi

KARACHI: In a recent crackdown on gas theft, authorities arrested the owner of a prominent hotel for allegedly stealing gas directly from the service line in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The recovery team of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) along with Control Gas Theft Operations (CGTO) raided a tea hotel in the Pathan Colony area of Karachi and arrested the owner of Chai Gulab Hotel.

“The hotel owner was operating the hotel by stealing gas directly from the service line,” the recovery team claimed.

The SSGC police arrested the hotel owner, named Shamsul Haque, and registered a case while the raiding team confiscated the pipe and other items used in the gas theft.

A spokesperson for Sui Southern Gas stated that the accused will be fined based on the quantity of stolen gas, adding that SSGC’s determination to crack down on gas theft, affirming that further actions will be taken against perpetrators to safeguard the country’s resources and the company’s interests.

Last month, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed to launch of a massive crackdown against electricity and gas theft across the country.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad today, he gave this special task to FIA and also constituted special teams against electricity and gas theft. He also directed to take legal action against people involved in power and gas theft.

During the meeting, the FIA officials presented a detailed report about a boat accident in Greece. It was also informed that the government’s stern action against “Hundi” and “Hawala” has strengthened the value of the rupee.

Mohsin Naqvi also instructed to ensure legal action against those involved in human trafficking. He further directed tight noose against those involved in the “Hundi” and “Hawala” business.