Prominent politicians join PPP after meeting Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE: Several prominent politicians joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after meeting the party chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ARY News reported.

Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab Sadaf Sardar, general secretary of Bahawalpur Tehsil Idrees Ashraf and PML-Q’s Sheikh Fazal Elahi joined Pakistan Peoples Party.

Furthermore, Hammad Ashraf from PTI, PML-N’s Syed Shahzeb Qamar and Sajid Mahmood also joined Pakistan Peoples Party.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the new members to the party and congratulated them.

Earlier, former special assistant to PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan on Sunday formally announced to rejoin Pakistan People’s Party after leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Aitzaz Ahsan and others called on Nadeem Afzal Chan at his residence.

Addressing the press conference along with the PPP leaders, Nadeem Afzal thanked the party leadership for giving him respect and added that he has always fought the case for the farmers’ rights.