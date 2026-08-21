ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a free Proof of Life Certificate service for pensioners, allowing eligible individuals to complete the verification process through the PakID mobile app and several other service points across the country.

According to a NADRA statement, the facility is available through the PakID mobile app, NADRA Registration Centres, Union Councils, e-Sahulat franchises and NADRA mobile services.

The initiative was introduced on the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, Ministry of Defence, Controller General of Accounts (CGA) and Military Accountant General (MAG).

The facility is aimed particularly at elderly, bedridden and differently abled pensioners who may face difficulties travelling to banks or pension offices to fulfil recurring Proof of Life requirements.

How to obtain the certificate through PakID

The easiest way to obtain the Proof of Life Certificate is through the PakID mobile app, enabling eligible pensioners to complete the process from home.

Pensioners who are unable to use the PakID app themselves can have a family member complete the prescribed identity verification process through the family member’s PakID account and obtain the certificate on their behalf.

Other ways to obtain the certificate

Pensioners who require assistance can obtain the Proof of Life Certificate free of charge from more than 5,000 e-Sahulat franchises across the country.

The facility is also available at more than 988 NADRA Registration Centres and around 500 Union Councils, where pensioners are being provided services on a priority basis without having to wait in the regular queue.

For pensioners who cannot easily travel to a service point, the facility is also available through NADRA’s Mobile Registration Vans, Biker Service and Main Pack Service, enabling people with limited mobility or access to obtain the certificate.

National Pensioners Register

NADRA said the Proof of Life service is part of a broader reform initiative under which it has established a National Pensioners Register.

In the first phase, pensioners administered by the CGA and MAG have been included in the register, providing an authenticated digital reference for verifying a pensioner’s identity and life status.

Pakistan launches digital Proof of Life Certificate system for pensioners

The register has been designed to reduce the need for pensioners or their families to report the same event repeatedly to different institutions.

If the death of a primary or secondary pensioner is reported by a health facility through NADRA’s Death Notification Tool or recorded in the Civil Registration Management System (CRMS), NADRA will provide a daily digital notification to the relevant pension controller.

Similarly, changes affecting the eligibility of secondary or family pensioners—including age or marital-status conditions prescribed under the relevant rules—will be communicated daily to the concerned pension controllers if such changes are reflected in NADRA’s registration records.

NADRA clarified that decisions regarding the continuation, modification or discontinuation of a pension will remain with the relevant authorised pension authority under applicable rules.

Digital verification for banks

NADRA has also introduced a separate verification service for banks, allowing authorised banks to directly check a pensioner’s Proof of Life status through the National Pensioners Register.

The digital facility is expected to reduce the need for pensioners to appear in person repeatedly or rely on paper-based verification for pension payments.

In the next phase, following the completion of necessary agreements and institutional arrangements, NADRA plans to expand the National Pensioners Register to pensioners of other federal and provincial government institutions, public-sector organisations and private-sector entities.

The integrated system is designed to make it easier for pensioners to fulfil the Proof of Life requirement while providing pension controllers and banks with more up-to-date, authenticated and verified information.