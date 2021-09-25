Two more killed over property-related feud in Islamabad in two days: police

ISLAMABAD: In yet another incident of firing in Islamabad having a connection with yesterday’s gun attack, a property dealer and his gunman were killed after being fired upon in the federal capital, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, unidentified men opened fire on the vehicle Rashid at Milpur Road in Islamabad within the remits of Bani Gala police station, killing him and his armed guard.

“The incident is linked to yesterday’s attack on Mirza Naveed that saw the latter’s killing along with injuries to four others,” they said while terming it apparently a property-related feud.

The suspects fired over 80 rounds on the vehicle during the attack, they said.

The police further said that Rashid was a close associate of both Mirza Naveed and Malik Tahir and the police are investigating the matter from all angles.

On Friday, police said that unidentified assailants opened fire on a vehicle in the vicinity of Islamabad’s I-9 police station and fled from the scene.

Five persons got injured in the incident and were immediately shifted to PIMS Hospital. One of the injured persons, Malik Naveed succumbed to injuries, police added.

Police teams were constituted to probe into the car firing incident under the supervision of the Superintendent Police (SP) Industrial Area. According to the police, the initial investigation indicated that the gun attack was carried out in Islamabad due to personal enmity.

Police added that a case will be registered after recording the statements of the injured people. The Islamabad police spokesperson said that the investigators were also collecting evidence from the Safe City cameras and the responsible persons will be brought to justice.

According to police, Malik Tahir and Naveed were owners of a private society.