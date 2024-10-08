Proposed constitutional amendments challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: A new petition challenging constitutional amendments has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

According to details, the petition against the constitutional amendments was moved by Advocate Saeem Chaudhry in the Supreme Court.

The petition argues that Article 179, concerning the retirement age of judges, should be declared a fundamental part of the Constitution.

It also requested a ruling that the government cannot interfere with the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

The petition calls for the constitutional amendments to be declared null and void, stating that they violate fundamental rights, the Constitution, and the independence of the judiciary.

The petition also asks for the executive to be stopped from making constitutional amendments related to the judiciary.

The federal government, the Speaker, the Chairman of the Senate, and the Ministry of Law have been made respondents in the petition.

In a separate development, the government achieved breakthrough in talks with JUI’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the proposed 26th constitutional amendment, sources said.

Sources said that the government has reached an agreement with the JUI Leader over establishment of a constitutional court.

“The constitutional amendment will be tabled in the parliament after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) session scheduled on October 15 and 16 in Islamabad,” sources said.