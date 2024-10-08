Breakthrough reported in Govt-JUI talks on constitutional amend

ISLAMABAD: The government has achieved breakthrough in talks with JUI’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the proposed 26th constitutional amendment, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said that the government has reached to an agreement with the JUI Leader over establishment of a constitutional court.

“The constitutional amendment will be tabled in the parliament after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) session scheduled on October 15 and 16 in Islamabad,” sources said.

Proposed amendment in the constitution was thoroughly discussed in a meeting in the Presidency attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, sources said.

Sources said that the government at the end agreed over the suggestions of Fazlur Rehman on the proposed constitutional amendment.

Earlier, Senator Kamran Murtaza said that the JUI has received a draft of constitutional amendment proposals from the People’s Party.

He confirmed meeting of President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Falur Rehman adding they have cordial relations.

He said the JUI didn’t yet received constitutional proposals from the PML-N. “The talks will move ahead when the government’s constitutional draft will be received,” JUI senator said.

“Our draft of proposals has been different, we will share this draft at an appropriate moment,” he said.