Proscribed TLP inches closer to revival, awaits cabinet approval

ISLAMABAD: A summary by the Punjab government to unban the proscribed Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has made it on Saturday to the interior ministry offices that will later present it to the cabinet division as a final formality to revive the hardline religious party that had besieged parts of Pakistan of late, ARY News reported.

The souces privy to the matter have told ARY News that the federal ministry of interior, which put TLP leaders in NACTA’s fourth schedule list for proscirbed outfits and people, will forward the recommendations after approval to the federal cabinet.

The federal cabinet will give the final nod to the restoration of TLP after which it will no longer remain an outlawed outfit and a threat to societal law and order.

It would be via circulation that the cabinet division will approve the summary of recommendations.

Federal law ministry backs Punjab’s bid to unban TLP

Earlier today, The federal law ministry propped up the Punjab government’s recommendations on removing the ban from the currently proscribed Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem told ARY News.

We have given the green signal to the summary of recommendations on TLP matter by the Punjab government, said Farogh Naseem while speaking exclusively today to ARY News.

He said only the reconsideration by the interior ministry is awaited on the issue, he said referring to Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad’s department, whose approval on these recommendations would mean restoration of the proscribed TLP as a legitimate political force.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!