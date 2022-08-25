Protesters pelt KE office with stones over power cuts, over-billing

Karachi: Frustrated by unannounced and prolonged power cuts and overbilling, protestors turned violent and pelted stones at Karachi Electric (KE) located in the SITE area, ARY News reported.

According to details, protests were held in Karachi’s Model Colony, Landhi and Korangi. and other areas. Some protestors outside the KE office in the SITE area lost their cool and pelted the office with stones.

The protesters called the electricity bills cruel and brutal and demanded of the federal government to withdraw taxes from the bills immediately.

Meanwhile, residents of Korangi and Landhi staged protests outside the K-E office against the prolonged and unannounced power outages and overbilling. The protestors burnt tyres and blocked the main road, after which the traffic was suspended.

A day earlier, Protests broke out in different parts of Karachi due to prolonged load-shedding, whereas, some citizens staged sit-ins outside the power company’s office.

Citizens staged a demonstration in Sir Syed Town Kalyana of the North Karachi area. The residents started a sit-in outside the K-Electric office. The residents of Quaidabad held a protest near Daud Chawrangi and blocked a road for traffic.

The protestors, including women threw stones at the KE office in SITE area.

