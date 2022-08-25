Karachiites protest against inflated bills, loadshedding

KARACHI: Residents of different localities have staged protests against Karachi-Electric (K-Electric) over unannounced loadshedding and inflated electricity bills, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details the protests were held in Karachi’s Model Colony, Landhi and Korangi. Scores of people including women took to the streets and blocked arteries and main roads against inflated bills and loadshedding.

Due to demonstration, traffic from Malir Halt to Model Colony, Airport, and Malir Cantt was suspended, which resulted in a massive traffic jam. The protestors claimed that the K-Electric has imposed three fuel adjustments in a single bill.

The protesters called the electricity bills cruel and brutal and demanded of the federal government to withdraw taxes from the bills immediately.

Meanwhile, residents of Korangi and Landhi staged protest outside K-E office against the prolonged and unannounced power outages and overbilling. The protestors burnt tyres and blocked the main road, after the which the traffic was suspended.

READ: PAKISTAN WITNESSING 8 TO 10 HOURS OF LOADSHEDDING

A day earlier, Protests broke out in different parts of Karachi due to prolonged loadshedding, whereas, some citizens staged sit-in outside the power company’s office.

Citizens staged a demonstration in Sir Syed Town Kalyana of the North Karachi area. The residents started a sit-in outside the K-Electric office. The residents of Quaidabad held a protest near Daud Chawrangi and blocked a road for traffic.

Comments