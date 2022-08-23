Protests break out against prolonged loadshedding in Karachi

KARACHI: Protests broke out in different parts of Karachi due to prolonged loadshedding, whereas, some citizens staged sit-in outside the power company’s office, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Karachiites lodged protests in different areas of the metropolis following unannounced and prolonged loadshedding.

Citizens staged a demonstration in Sir Syed Town Kalyana of the North Karachi area. The residents started a sit-in outside the K-Electric office.

The residents of Quaidabad held a protest near Daud Chawrangi and blocked a road for traffic.

On August 12, frustrated by prolonged and unannounced loadshedding, angry residents of Sachal Goth had marched towards the K-Electric (KE) office and attacked it.

According to details, the residents of Sachal Goth had marched towards the K-Electric (KE) office located at the Madras Chowk and attacked it.

The protestors had pelted stones at the KE office and broke windows of its vehicles. On their way to the office, the protestors also burnt tyres against the prolonged loadshedding.

Meanwhile, residents of Gulshan-e-Hadeed had also staged a protest in front of the K-electric office over unannounced and prolonged power outages. The protestors, including traders and women, chanted slogans against the government and KE.

Meanwhile, the Gulshan-e-Hadeed police reached the scene and told the protesters to disperse. However, they refused to end the protest.

