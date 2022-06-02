Protests break out in Karachi over hike in petrol price

KARACHI: Protests have broken out in Karachi, triggered by a sharp increase in prices of petroleum products, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, citizens have attacked a petrol pump near Purani Sabzi Mandi in Karachi’s Central District over the non-supply of petrol.

The angry citizens pelted stones and vandalized the pump after it stopped supplying petrol. The protest was also being held on Nagan Chowrangi.

Meanwhile, citizens in Larkana are also protesting against increase in petrol price. The angry citizens have set fire to tires at Jinnah Bagh Chowk in Larkana.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre, with the hike set to go into effect at midnight tonight.

The development was announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. After the hike, the price of petrol will be at Rs209.86, diesel at Rs204.15, and kerosene oil at Rs181.56.

Later, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to stage ‘peaceful’ protest tomorrow after Friday prayers against the hike in petrol prices.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier said: “I want everyone to come out and protest peacefully after [Friday] prayers tomorrow against this Imported [government’s] anti-people policies of massive price hikes to crush the public and wreak economic havoc.”

Despite tall claims, the coalition government comprising PPP, MQM-P and PML-N as main partners hasn’t managed to bring down the prices of essential commodities and have instead raised prices of petrol and electricity.

Comments