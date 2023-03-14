Protests break out in Karachi over Imran Khan’s possible arrest

KARACHI: Protests broke out in several parts of Karachi on Tuesday when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters took to the streets against the police action at Lahore’s Zaman Park to arrest party Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

As soon as the news of the police action at Lahore’s Zaman Park spread, a number of people came out on streets and blocked Karachi’s Maripur Road and other areas.

Protest demonstrations were also staged in the densely populated neighbourhood near Haderi Market, Star Gate and Teen Talwar.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Shaheen Complex, Rashid Minhas Road, and Sohrab Goth where a number of people blocked the roads for vehicular traffic.

The PTI workers also staged protests at Nazimabad Board Office, 4K Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Bacha Khan Chowk, Banaras Chowk, Kemari, Lyari and Daud Chowrangi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse PTI workers gathered outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The police team reached Lahore to arrest Imran Khan after a district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for failing to attend the hearing in Toshakhana reference.

The court of ADSJ Zafar Iqbal restored non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in the Toshakhana reference. It instructed the police to arrest the PTI chief and present him in court by March 18.

In a statement, the Islamabad police spokesperson said that they have reached Lahore to arrest PTI chief on court orders.

While reacting to the reports of the arrest, PTI leader Hammad Azhar on Sunday afternoon called all party workers to reach Zaman Park in Lahore and remain peaceful.

Imran Khan’s message

In a video message shared on Twitter, the PTI chief urged the nation to stand resolute and fight for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom) and rule of law’.

Imran Khan noted that the government believes the nation will ‘not react’ if he gets arrested, urging the party workers and supporters to prove the incumbent rulers ‘wrong’.

“You [the nation] have to prove that we are a living nation”, the former premier said, asking the nation to continue its struggle for real freedom and come out of their houses. He further said that he will continue to fight for the supremacy of Rule of Law.

