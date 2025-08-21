E-Challan: Here is how to get it corrected

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched an online E-challan review feature, enabling citizens in Punjab to rectify incorrect electronic traffic challans they received.

The e-challan review feature has been introduced by PSCA on its official website, echallan.psca.gop.pk. By the feature, users can file complaints, upload supporting images, and request instant review of wrong traffic fines.

By this initiative correction process of incorrect electronic traffic challans will be streamlined, and the need for email-based complaints will be eliminated.

Upon submission of the complaint, the verification team of PSCA proceeds with the on-site checks.

If the error is confirmed correct, the e-challan is cancelled in no time. Citizens can also view all pending challans and associated images after registration on the website with a single click.



Moreover, e-challans are now being sent via SMS and WhatsApp to mobile numbers registered with the Excise and Taxation Department, enhancing accessibility and transparency.

This E-challan review feature reflects PSCA’s commitment to citizen convenience and technological innovation in traffic management.

The initiative is to provide citizens with an easy and hassle-free process. Moreover, the step is more towards digitising the routine processes.

