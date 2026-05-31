PSG Champions League win sparks global reaction

BUDAPEST- Reaction to Paris St Germain (PSG)’s Champions League win with a penalty shootout victory over Arsenal after a 1-1 draw.

“It’s stronger than last year because we knew before the match just how difficult it ​would be to play against Arsenal. As a club and a city, it’s incredible to win, and ‌I think we deserved it over the course of the season. The final was a real battle,” he told Canal+.

PSG MIDFIELDER JOAO NEVES:

“The emotion is there. This is the second time I’ve been European champion. It’s a pleasure – not just the victory, but playing with these teammates. It’s the ​best decision I’ve ever made in my life. I think it’s well deserved,” he told M6.

“This year was different; ​it was more physical, more difficult. We were European champions, so we were defending our title. ⁠We’ve made history at PSG, we’re all delighted.”

PSG DEFENDER ILLIA ZABARNYI:

“Unbelievable club. We worked hard and we deserve it … I’m a ​proud Ukrainian. We are a strong people, we are a free people. We fight for freedom and we will always be ​free. I want to thank the world because they never give up,” he told TNT.

“Luis Enrique is a magic man. He fights for us, we fight for him.”

PSG MIDFIELDER DESIRE DOUE:

“I’m lost for words. The first time was exceptional, but we wanted more than anything to go and win ​a second title and make history once again, to become legends. That’s what we’ve done.

“We are so, so proud tonight, so ​happy, so grateful as also. It was a tough game against a very good team. We have to congratulate them because they had a ‌very good ⁠season but now we just have to enjoy as a team, as a family because I think we deserve it.

“Look at the crowd, look at our family. We just want to say thank you. Thank you. I’m just so happy … That was my prayer, to win this Champions League again, and we did it.

“We have to stay humble. It’s crazy. We’re going to enjoy ​first. And after we’re going ​to work, work again because ⁠we want more, we are hungry, we are a young team, and we know we have the ambition. So next season we have to go again.”

PSG FORWARD OUSMANE DEMBELE:

“It’s been a big ​night. We’ve worked hard all season to win back-to-back titles. It’s brilliant: we’re going to ​savour this. It’s ⁠been tough – the whole season has been tough – and we’ve had to deal with a lot. But in the end, we’ve won the Champions League again and we’re all delighted,” he told Canal+.

“At the end, it was cramp! In the 80th minute, it was touch ⁠and go. ​I think everyone had cramp at the end.”

UEFA AWARDING PSG MIDFIELDER VITINHA PLAYER ​OF THE MATCH:

“Vitinha was Paris’ best player on the night. He took charge in midfield – particularly in the second half – driving his team forward and setting ​the tempo. It was an excellent performance from the Portuguese midfielder.”