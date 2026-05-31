PSG Champions League win sparks global reaction
- By Reuters -
- May 31, 2026
BUDAPEST- Reaction to Paris St Germain (PSG)’s Champions League win with a penalty shootout victory over Arsenal after a 1-1 draw.
“It’s stronger than last year because we knew before the match just how difficult it would be to play against Arsenal. As a club and a city, it’s incredible to win, and I think we deserved it over the course of the season. The final was a real battle,” he told Canal+.
PSG MIDFIELDER JOAO NEVES:
“The emotion is there. This is the second time I’ve been European champion. It’s a pleasure – not just the victory, but playing with these teammates. It’s the best decision I’ve ever made in my life. I think it’s well deserved,” he told M6.
“This year was different; it was more physical, more difficult. We were European champions, so we were defending our title. We’ve made history at PSG, we’re all delighted.”
PSG DEFENDER ILLIA ZABARNYI:
“Unbelievable club. We worked hard and we deserve it … I’m a proud Ukrainian. We are a strong people, we are a free people. We fight for freedom and we will always be free. I want to thank the world because they never give up,” he told TNT.
“Luis Enrique is a magic man. He fights for us, we fight for him.”
PSG MIDFIELDER DESIRE DOUE:
“I’m lost for words. The first time was exceptional, but we wanted more than anything to go and win a second title and make history once again, to become legends. That’s what we’ve done.
“We are so, so proud tonight, so happy, so grateful as also. It was a tough game against a very good team. We have to congratulate them because they had a very good season but now we just have to enjoy as a team, as a family because I think we deserve it.
“Look at the crowd, look at our family. We just want to say thank you. Thank you. I’m just so happy … That was my prayer, to win this Champions League again, and we did it.
“We have to stay humble. It’s crazy. We’re going to enjoy first. And after we’re going to work, work again because we want more, we are hungry, we are a young team, and we know we have the ambition. So next season we have to go again.”
PSG FORWARD OUSMANE DEMBELE:
“It’s been a big night. We’ve worked hard all season to win back-to-back titles. It’s brilliant: we’re going to savour this. It’s been tough – the whole season has been tough – and we’ve had to deal with a lot. But in the end, we’ve won the Champions League again and we’re all delighted,” he told Canal+.
“At the end, it was cramp! In the 80th minute, it was touch and go. I think everyone had cramp at the end.”
UEFA AWARDING PSG MIDFIELDER VITINHA PLAYER OF THE MATCH:
“Vitinha was Paris’ best player on the night. He took charge in midfield – particularly in the second half – driving his team forward and setting the tempo. It was an excellent performance from the Portuguese midfielder.”