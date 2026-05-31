BUDAPEST: Paris St Germain retained their Champions League title with a ​penalty shoot-out victory over Arsenal ‌after a 1-1 draw in a cagey final in the Puskas Arena on ​Saturday.

Arsenal’s Gabriel blazed his penalty over ​the crossbar to give PSG a ⁠4-3 victory on spot kicks.

The ​French champions made the worst possible ​start after Kai Havertz fired Arsenal into the lead in the sixth minute, lashing a ​rising shot past PSG goalkeeper ​Matvey Safonov.

It looked like PSG would find no ‌way ⁠through the meanest defence in Europe but Ousmane Dembele levelled from the penalty spot in the 65th minute ​after a ​foul ⁠by Cristhian Mosquera on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

A scrappy period of ​extra time could not separate ​the ⁠sides but PSG held their nerve in the shootout to become the second ⁠club ​in the Champions ​League era to win the trophy in successive ​seasons.

Luis Enrique’s side became only the second besides Real Madrid to win the competition in consecutive years in the Champions League era.

“We are so, so proud, so happy, so grateful,” PSG winger Desire Doue told TNT Sports.

“As a team, as a family, I think we deserve that… look at the fans, we are so happy.”

PSG’s first triumph was 55 years in the making, 14 of those under Qatari ownership, the second could start what they hope is an era of dominance and dynasty-building.

“It was Real Madrid and now it’s us too,” PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz told Movistar.

“They defended all through the game and football is fair… today the right team won.”