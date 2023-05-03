Lionel Messi Suspended by PSG for recent trip to Saudi Arabia

Paris Saint-Germain has suspended Lionel Messi for their next two games and fined two weeks’ wages after a day of meetings between the club’s hierarchy after the Argentine superstar traveled to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission.

The French club announced the news on Tuesday, stating that they had taken disciplinary action against Messi for breaching the club’s rules on travel. PSG did not disclose any further details on the matter.

Messi had traveled to Saudi Arabia over the weekend to attend a non-profit event as part of his role as a tourism ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

It is unclear why Messi did not seek permission from the club to travel to Saudi Arabia, but it is possible that he had conflicting commitments or had simply overlooked the club’s regulations.

Messi’s suspension means that he will miss PSG’s upcoming games against Troyes and Ajaccio, but he is expected to return to the team for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

The incident has raised questions about the relationship between PSG and Lionel Messi, who joined the club on a two-year deal after leaving Barcelona. Messi has been one of PSG’s star players this season, helping the team reach the semifinals of the Champions League and secure the French Cup.

Overall, Messi’s suspension serves as a reminder that even the world’s top athletes are subject to the rules and regulations of their teams and that unauthorized travel can have consequences.

