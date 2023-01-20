GOAT meets GOAT: Amitabh Bachchan greets Ronaldo, Messi and others

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan met football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and others in Riyadh.

As the greatest of football stars took part in a friendly PSG vs Saudi All-stars match, the Shahenshah of Bollywood made a special appearance at King Fahd International Stadium of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Bachchan shared a video from his outing on the micro-blogging site and spoke about his experience of meeting the sport’s greats in the ‘incredible’ evening.

The clip sees the Bollywood veteran enter the field with match officials before he met the athletes individually and shook hands with them.

T 4533 – “An evening in Riyadh .. ” what an evening ..

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons ..

Incredible !!!#football #Ronaldo #Messi #AlNassr #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/fXlaw9meeV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2023

“Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons .. Incredible,” he tweeted with the video.

About the exhibition match, two of the greatest football players of recent times, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo each found the scoresheet, and so did the French soccer star Kylian Mbappe, as Paris Saint-German struck a 5-4 victory over the Saudi All-Star XI.

Ronaldo hit the net twice including a penalty, while Messi gave the penalty opportunities to teammates Mbappe and Neymar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan had quite a packed 2022 with as many as eight releases in a year. He was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s adventure drama ‘Uunchai’.

For 2023, the thespian has an interesting lineup of films including ‘Ganapath’, ‘Project K’ and ‘Ghoomar’ among others.

